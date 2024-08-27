Estate's plans to bring empty house back into use are rejected - because it might be home to bats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Foxgloves, in Hopes Lane, Bridgnorth, hasn't been occupied from some years and is looking in need of some tender loving investment to bring it up to modern standards.

The building, which had been last used to house a plumber on the Apley Estate in 2016, now has uneven tiles, openings and cracks which could provide a very desirable residence for the protected night flyers.

The work cannot go ahead unless a proper assessment is made, the inspector ruled, rejecting a move to make planning permission conditional on the owners carrying out a bat survey.

Planning inspector Tamsin Law, who visited the property on July 16, decided to back Shropshire Council's decision to reject a planning application. The Apley Estate had appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

But now the inspector has ruled that the appeal should be dismissed.

"From the evidence before me and what I saw during my site visit it appears that the building has not been occupied for some time and is now in a dilapidated state," said the inspector.

National planning policy advises that surveys should be required where roosts are likely.

It lists a series of examples when roosts may be located in buildings, which includes buildings with little or no artificial lighting, uneven roof tiles or cracks, crevices, and small openings.

"Given that the appeal property has uneven tiles, openings and cracks, the proposed development could impact on bat roosts. I consider that a bat survey is necessary in order to establish the likely effects of the proposal on bats," the inspector wrote.

"It is essential that the presence or otherwise of protected species, and the extent that they may be affected by development, is established before planning permission is granted.

"On the basis of the evidence before me, I do not consider that it would be appropriate to condition the undertaking of further survey work."

The appellant had said that the survey could be made a condition of planning permission.

But the inspector rejected that.

"I am not convinced that there is sufficient detail to fully understand the impact of the development on biodiversity interests.

"I conclude that it has not been demonstrated that the scheme would avoid or adequately mitigate unacceptable harm to bats, which are a protected species."

In its supporting statement to the council, the Apley Estate had told planners that the house needs updating and expanding to meet the needs of modern day living.

"A proposed extension to south facing area of the house will be done in a sympathetic way to keep with the character of the building," they said.