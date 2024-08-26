Town's sustainable campaign chair steps down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sustainable Bridgnorth promotes local sustainability through initiatives like water conservation, biodiversity, and waste reduction in the town.

Kath Norgrove at Green Fest

Since 2016, Kath Norgrove has headed up the organisation, and the group has said in that time theu have achieved “significant milestones”, including the successful launch and implementation of the Prevent Pointless Plastic campaign, which played a role in helping Bridgnorth become an accredited Plastic Free Community in 2020.

In 2021, Kath and the team initiated the Make One Change initiative, encouraging individuals to replace one single-use household plastic item with a sustainable alternative.

The pledges received equated to a collective annual reduction of 18,720 plastic bottles, enough to stretch over 23 times the length of the Severn Valley Railway if laid end to end. Kath was on the organising committee for two Green Festivals, fostering community engagement and raising awareness about waste reduction, sustainability and environmental issues.

To ensure the continued success of Sustainable Bridgnorth, the group is calling for fresh volunteers to step forward to fill the roles held by Kath, who also ran the social media accounts and did the correspondence, promotion, and programme planning.

Kath’s final appearance as Chair will be at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Repair Café event on September 12 at 7:30 PM.

The event is open to everyone and free entry is available with a ticket booked via Eventbrite.

For more information and to reserve your ticket, please visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/sustainable-bridgnorth-annual-general-meeting-repair-cafe-presentations-tickets-992935355377