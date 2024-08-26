Road closures planned for 'essential carriageway repairs'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has said that contractor Multevo Ltd will be carrying out work on the A454 from September 8 to October 1.

Road closures are planned along the stretch of road from Bridgnorth to the Staffordshire county boundary, but will take place in six stages.

The first section, from the Stourbridge Roundabout to the Hermitage Roundabout will be repaired overnight of September 12-13 from 8pm to 6am.

The A454 is to be repaired next month

However, the following five stages, which will see works take place during 9.30am-4.30pm and will see the road closed in stages.

The Hermitage to the junction east of Swancote will closure from September 12 to 13.

The next section up to Wyken Cross will close between September 16 and 19.

The section from Wyken Cross to Stratford Lane will close from September 19 to 24.

Wyken Cross to Rudge Heath Road will close from September 24 to 27.

And the final section from Ridge Heath Road to the Staffordshire county boundary will be closed from September 27 to October 1.