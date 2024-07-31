Plans for 44 new homes in Shropshire village submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earlier this year, developers Shropshire Homes revealed plans to build 44 new homes on agricultural land in Ditton Priors near Bridgnorth.

On Monday, the official planning application was lodged with Shropshire Council.

The documents reveal that the company are hoping to build a variety of detached, semi-detached and terrace homes - with 11 marked as 'affordable dwellings'.

The affordable homes - available as a mix of rental and shared ownership - will be made up of two one-bed, five two-bed and four three-bedroom homes.

Of the rest, nine two-bed, nine three-bed and 15 four-or-more bedroom homes will be available as market housing.

The plans. Picture: Shropshire Homes

There would also be 88 car parking spaces - two per home - for the new residents and there are plans to build additional parking for the neighbouring Brown Clee CE Primary School.

A new road for access to the development would be also be built off Derrington Road, to the northwest of the site.

The company undertook a consultation with residents back in April about the new homes, which would be built on land which has been identified by Shropshire Council for housing within its Local Plan.

A total of 83 residents attend the public consultation held at Ditton Priors Village Hall on April 24. According to the documents, 12 residents supported the proposals, while nine were neutral, and 17 objected.

Support included those who agreed the village needed more homes and approved of the affordability for local people.

Of those who objected, concerns were raised about the impact on highways and capacity of services including school places, GP capacity and the village's lack of bus service.

The planning permission is open to comments until August 19, with the full application available to view at Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference: 24/02828/FUL