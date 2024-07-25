Tributes to popular Shropshire tennis player after her death aged just 42

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Holly Mowling, who was 42 and a member of Bridgnorth Tennis Club, passed away after an illness, the sporting body Tennis Shropshire has said.

Holly was a ladies captain for Shropshire for many years and she also captained England and represented Great Britain internationally.

Her death was announced on Tuesday.

Tennis Shropshire said in a statement: “Tennis Shropshire is deeply saddened by the passing of Holly Mowling, a hugely popular figure within the county’s tennis community, after illness.

“Holly was devoted to tennis from a young age after first picking up a racket aged three. A Shropshire girl brought up in Buildwas, she attended the local primary school and then William Brookes School in Much Wenlock where her love for the sport continued to flourish.

Her first tennis coach at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre was Cathie Sabin, who went on to become the president of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Holly Mowling 1981 - 2024

“Holly won her first county title at the age of seven and many more followed.

“Her future career as a successful tennis coach started at the age of 12, assisting the coaches at Wenlock Leisure Centre, and when she completed her A-levels, she decided to become a full time coach and helped many players through her coaching at Bridgnorth Tennis Club, working with players of all abilities.

“Holly's coaching role gave her the flexibility to enter International Tennis Federation tournaments and she quickly climbed the rankings, winning a hat-trick of top national titles in the over-35s age group in 2016.

“Having won both the singles and doubles at the British Open Clay Court Championships in Bournemouth with her doubles partner Bedfordshire-based Claire Raddan, another top doubles title quickly followed at the British Seniors’ Closed Grass Court Championships in Surbiton.

“The following year, 2017, saw Holly given the honour of being chosen to captain England’s over-35s ladies team at the prestigious Four Nations Championship in Glasgow.

“More international recognition came Holly’s way in 2018 when she enjoyed helping Great Britain’s over-35s team to finish seventh in the Young Seniors' World Team Championships in the USA.

“Holly was on the winning side in all three matches she played in Miami Beach and at the time described taking part in the event as “the highlight” of her playing career.

“Holly loved representing Shropshire, proudly leading the side in many LTA Summer and Winter County Cup campaigns, as she contributed so much to tennis in the county - she will be missed enormously.

“The thoughts of everyone associated with Tennis Shropshire are with Holly’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.”

The funeral for Holly takes place at Telford Crematorium at 9.30am on Wednesday, July 31. It is requested that those attend wear casual wear, no suits or black ties, and no flowers.