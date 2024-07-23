Firefighters explain how pair ended up in River Severn as they issue safety advice

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is believed that they had got too close to the edge and had slipped in on Saturday July 13, at about 6.40pm and could not get back out under their own steam.

West Mercia Police officers used a throw line to help keep them safe until Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived from Bridgnorth.

The crews and the water first responder used extension ladders to rescue the couple from the water.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said thankfully both the man and woman were not injured during the incident.

Firefighter Ashley Brown said: "We believe the pair had gotten too close to the edge and slipped into the water. It was wet and muddy, so the riverbank was particularly dangerous.

"If you're spending any time by the water, please make sure you are not getting too close to the edge. The riverbank can be like a cliff side and extremely difficult to climb back up.

"If you do fall in remember to float to live, lean back, extend your arms and legs, tilt your head back with ears submerged, relax and move your hands to help you stay afloat.

"Shout for help. If you come across someone in distress in the water, call the fire service.

"There may be a throwline nearby and you can follow the instructions on the board attached to throw this out to them."

For more water advice visit the website