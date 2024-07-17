Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Lions are holding the all-day event at Bridgnorth club in the town's Bridge Street next week.

The pub Olympics will invite competitors to take part in a series of events including tug of war, welly wanging, French boules, space hopper relay, and snooker & darts.

Howard Davies, of the Bridgnorth Lions said: "Are you the lightening Usain Bolt of High Town, or a budding Mo Farah, hiding away somewhere. Have you got the upper body strength of Steve Redgrave, or the legs of Jason Kenny. Maybe you’re as nimble as Nichola Adams, or perhaps have the versatility of Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Bridgnorth Club

“You’ll need all these qualities combined if you’re going to be the Bridgnorth Pub Olympian 2024.

“You can enter one or more events, as a team or individually. But the more you enter, the more medals you could win, taking you to the top of the Medals Table. There's a small fee for each event you enter, that goes towards good causes.

"There’s lots of liquid prizes to be had, and of course, the honour of being crowned 2024 Bridgnorth Pub Olympian.

“Bridgnorth Lions are grateful to Bridgnorth Club for developing and hosting the event. All funds raised go towards helping local good causes.”

The Pub Olympics take place on Saturday, July 7 with registration starting at noon and the events beginning at 1pm.

To enter, download a registration form from bridgnorthlions.org.uk or pop into Bridgnorth Club to pick up a copy.