Lucky schoolgirl among region's fans gearing up for tonight's Euros clash

Thousands of football fans are on their way to watch our pitch heroes play in the knock out last-16 round at the Arena Aufschalke in Gelsenkirchen. But most will be glued to TV sets at home, in pubs and bars from kick-off at 5pm.

Eliana Jalaf Hadley, aged 10, as mascot in Germany

Among those cheering from home will be lucky Shropshire schoolgirl Eliana Jalaf Hadley, aged 10, of Stableford, near Bridgnorth who was a mascot at the tournament's opening game, after winning a Lidl supermarket competition.

She flew to Munich with her father Gary to join the players from Germany and Scotland on June 14.