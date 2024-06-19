'Don't Tell the Children': Funeral director pens children's book on death and grief

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Adams, of Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors in Bridgnorth, has joined forces with children's author Clare Shaw.

The pair have penned Don't Tell the Children, a book full of information about how to help children and families as a collective, as well as tips on self-care. There is also a section for professionals who work with children to give guidance on talking to children about death.

Mr Adams has been campaigning to get bereavement and discussions of death added to the national curriculum.

He launched a petition in 2022 to urge parliamentarians to debate the issue.

Mr Adams, who is the ambassador for bereavement charity The Good Grief Trust, said parliament was set to debate his petition on June 17, although that has now been delayed due to the General Election.

In their book, Mr Adams and Ms Shaw have collected some “lived experiences” from people to give some insight from people who have been thrown in at the deep end when dealing with death and organising a funeral.

“These stories have some wonderful advise that could prove invaluable to someone in this very situation,” the authors say. “Basically, this is the book that everyone needs! We need to start the conversation.”

You can purchase a copy of Don't Tell the Children for £11.69 at: cskidsbooks.com/product/dont-tell-the-children/.