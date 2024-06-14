Organisers take Pride in their town ahead of the inaugural LGTBQ+ walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Saturday, members of the LGBTQ+ community are set to celebrate their first Pride event in Bridgnorth.

Before: Castle walk was a bit untidy

The 'rainbow walk' sets off from Castle Walk at noon tomorrow and will wind its way through the town into the Castle Grounds.

Ahead of the inaugural event on Saturday, organisers of the event have been out tidying up the town, by cutting back some of the hedgerows on Castle Walk.

Posting their work on Facebook, Bridgnorth Pride said: “We've started getting Castle Walk ready for Bridgnorth Pride - here's a quick before and after of just a small section!”

After: organisers have cut back the overgrowth on Castle Walk

As well as the walk around at noon, several other events are planned for the Saturday.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Pride said: “Bring your friends, family and dogs - it's open to everyone, so you don't need to be LGBTQ+ to join.

“Once the walk is over, head to PEEPO and The Spirit Room - Bridgnorth for their Pride Party (and free pizza), or visit the various shops and pubs displaying the Bridgnorth Pride sticker.

“At 5pm, head to REEL Cinema Bridgnorth for Mamma Mia Here We Go Again (you can pre-book online if you want the best seats), and then head down to The George for an evening of live music.

“If you're looking to stay out late, Bridgnorth Club will also be hosting a Pride Night from 9pm onwards to help you dance the night away.”