'Allo 'Allo – classic sitcom stars to join attraction's major 1940s events

The Severn Valley Railway is getting ‘in the mood’ for two rip-roaring weekends of 1940s fun, stepping back 80 years to the British home front on June 29 and 30, and July 6 and 7.

This year for the first time ever, the popular event will see appearances by original actors from the BBC TV series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

In what is described as "a spectacular and immersive event", the 16-mile line and all of its stations will host a festival of '40s-themed fun, with steam-hauled trains, entertainment, dancing, food, displays, vehicles, costumed re-enactors and more, to whisk visitors back in time to the British home front in the 1940s.

Visitors are being strongly encouraged to dress up to the nines in their own 1940s outfits to get fully into the spirit of things.

"We’re very excited about our VIP guests, who are all original actors from ‘Allo Allo!" said volunteer organiser Dave Brattan. "During the first weekend, we’ll be welcoming Herr Flick, Helga and Lieutenant Gruber to The Engine House at Highley for a meet and greet with visitors, and on the second weekend, PC Crabtree, Flying Officer Fairfax and Flying Officer Carstairs will be ‘on duty’ to ensure everyone has a great time."

Along the line, passengers will have the chance to be part of the congregation at a 1940s wedding, bargain with black-market traders at a vintage marketplace, learn to jive at a dance class and listen to a rousing speech from Winston Churchill.

There will be entertainment by singers recreating the glamour of the 1940s era, and authentic set-ups of period shops, homes, allotments and air raid shelters at various locations, plus the much-loved NAAFI van at Bridgnorth.

On June 30 and July 7, there will be a flypast from the Lancaster Bomber of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, subject to operational and weather conditions.

"Keep tight hold of the ID card you’ll be issued with on arrival," advised fellow organiser Paul Bowler, "as the Military Police with be checking you’re not travelling illegally! And watch out for the Spivs who’ll be trying to sell you all manner of illicit goods on the trains!

"If music and dance appeal to you, make sure you secure tickets for our Big Band evenings, on both Saturdays. These take place at Kidderminster station, where the 20-piece Kalamazoo Dance Band and special guests will guarantee a party on the platform, with classics from 1940s icons such as Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters."

For further information and tickets, visit svr.co.uk.