Snowdon climb for charity shows dragon has not lost his puff

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dana Power has completed 15 marathons dressed as Puff the Dragon. He has also completed a number Bridgnorth walks while wearing his costume.

However, the 67-year-old suffered a heart attack in 2020 and due to his health issues, Dana had to withdraw from the London Marathon this year, and won't be taking part in the Bridgnorth Walk.

But he says he is currently back in training for his return to running and is organising a climb up Wales' highest peak next month, with all those taking part wearing fancy dress.

He said: “I'm back in training but can't do the Walk this year and have had to pull out of the London Marathon, but next month we are taking on Mount Snowdon for charity.

“I'm doing it in memory of my sister and brother in law who both sadly passed away within five weeks of each other June 2022, both were cared for by the wonderful staff at Severn hospice.

“Severn Hospice is with families from the moment they're referred to its care for as long as they need it, and it does this every day, all day for anyone in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who needs that help.

“It does this for them for free, but it is not without cost and it can't happen without you. For every £1 people donate, the hospice will spend 87p directly on care – and use the remaining 13p to make another £1.

“Last year, all those individual donations meant the hospice could be there when it mattered for 3,000 local families.”

Joining Dana, who works at Bridgnorth Endowed School, will be joined by 18 other fancy dressed climbers including members of the Wolverhampton Bob Sleigh team, along with the familiar faces of Donald Duck as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The characters will take on the 9-mile Llanberis path – the longest route up the mountain.

The fancy dress Snowdon climb takes place on Sunday, June 30.

Anybody interested in taking part should email: powerdana@outlook.com

For those wishing to sponsor the charity climb, visit: justgiving.com/page/dana-power-1707912706108