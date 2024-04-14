Temporary barriers remain four months after terrifying car crash leading to fears of repeat

On December 29 last year, a car went through the barriers in New Road and plummeted 50 ft onto Hollybush Road below.

Incredibly, the driver managed to get out despite the vehicle suffering significant damage and landing on its roof.

But the crash barriers that are designed to prevent drivers from plummeting down the 15-metre drop between the two roads have yet to be replaced, and temporary plastic barriers that have been put up have been pulled down by either the wind or vandals.