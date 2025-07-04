Shropshire Star
Bridgnorth's first responders celebrate 20 years of saving lives with a new vehicle

A town's first responders are celebrating 20 years of assisting in emergencies – and have a new vehicle to mark the occasion.

By Richard Williams
Bridgnorth First responders began in 2005. Since then, the non-profit organisation trains its personnel to provide initial assistance to victims, and ensure safety for themselves and others during an accident or incident.

The group is funded solely from donations.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Community First Responders said a lot had changed in over 20 years but their mission remains the same.

“It all began with a small group of trained volunteers, one kit bag, and a commitment to help.

The group's last vehicle was sponsored by Bridgnorth Aluminium, but has since been retired.

The new vehicle being picked up at Budgens Dacia Telford
“Our vehicle is a mobile lifeline, and allows us to get to calls quickly, and start treatment before an ambulance arrives,” the spokesperson said. “It is fully equipped with lifesaving gear like a defibrillator, oxygen, trauma kits, and emergency supplies. “However, it is funded entirely by donations and maintained by support.”

Last week, the group picked up a new response vehicle paid for by donations and sponsors.

The Dacia Duster Extreme came from Budgen Dacia, Telford.

A spokesperson for the car dealers said: “We are proud to supply Bridgnorth Community First Responders with their brand new Dacia Duster Extreme 4x4! 

“It looks fantastic, and we’re confident it will be a reliable and capable vehicle for your vital work!”

You can support the work of Bridgnorth Community First Responders at: https://bridgnorthcfr.co.uk/

