The fire service has shared pictures of the incident, which took place on New Road and Hollybush Road in Bridgnorth at around 5.40am today.

The crash saw New Road closed to traffic this morning, with police at the scene.

The fire service said that the car had crashed off New Road, and plummeted to Hollybush Road below. They added that the driver had managed to get out despite the vehicle suffering significant damage.

The fire service shared pictures of the incident. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Pictures posted on the Bridgnorth Fire Station Facebook page show a smashed barrier and lamppost next to the pedestrian bridge across to the Severn Valley Railway.

The post from the fire station said: "At 5.40 this morning we were alerted to a road traffic collision on Hollybush Road.

"A single vehicle had left the road on New Road, approx 50 metres above, and rolled down the wooded area to its final resting point.

"The vehicle collided with the safety barriers, lamppost and pedestrian barriers before entering the wooded area.

"We were requested to search for any possible passengers, using our thermal camera.

"Despite the extensive damage to the vehicle the driver got out.

"However we also extended our search by requesting our drone from our colleagues at Tweedale Fire Station.

"Vehicle was made safe, left for the police and recovery firm."