Comedy play nets £887 for charity

The performance of 'Farndale: A Christmas Carol' performed by Ditton Priors Village Hall & Music 4 Theatre on Saturday, January 27, saw £887 raised that will go towards new play equipment for the village.

The production followed the amusing story of the the ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society as they attempt to put on Dickens' famous Christmas story.

Julian and Christine Brown from Music 4 Theatre, said: "We want to take this opportunity to thank again everyone who made our show possible.

"Firstly, to Sarah who directed and also performed in the show, our cast - Chris C, Amanda and Darcy and crew - Hayden and Marcus. It takes a lot of talent, energy and commitment to pull something like this off and we are so grateful that you agreed to put on the production.

"To our fabulous local businesses who sponsored the programme and provided assistance in transporting staging and set. Special thanks to Ditton Priors village hall committee and volunteers for arranging the tickets, front of house, refreshments and raffle.

"A special thank you to Garry ‘Beerbuz’ Aulton and Hayley for all your personal time, help, support and encouragement in making this happen.

"And finally, our audience, thank you for buying tickets, raffle tickets, interval drinks and supporting the production. You made it a rip-roaring success and helped us to jointly raise £887 towards play equipment for the village."

They added that the theatre group will be back later in the year with some music projects.