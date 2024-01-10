Wrickton House in Burwarton, near Bridgnorth, is a beautifully converted barn, retaining character features including exposed beams and vaulted ceilings, mixed with a modern interior.

It is on the market with Savills in Telford and Zoopla, and this week its guide price was reduced by £50,000.

But if you want it you're going to have to be guided by the new guide price of £1,050,000.

The five-bed detached freehold house has four baths, two receptions and an energy rating of E and sits in council tax band F. It is near to Cleobury North, Ditton Priors and Neenton and about halfway between Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

"The area is renowned for being a popular location for visitors, walking in the Shropshire Hills and Brown Clee Hill, horse-riding and cycling," say the property agents.

They say it is an "outstanding, architecturally-designed barn conversion with outbuildings and beautiful gardens, in about 1.3 acres, within the glorious south Shropshire countryside.

"Wrickton House is a beautifully converted barn, retaining character features including exposed beams and vaulted ceilings, mixed with modern interior.

"The house is fitted with double glazing throughout and has been thoughtfully designed to showcase exposed brickwork, cast iron radiators and solid oak doors and window frames along with large glazed windows and doors, allowing in plenty of natural light."

The kitchen breakfast is a unique selling point of Wrickton House, they say, and is a beautiful room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams plus two sets of French doors which open onto the gardens, offering a wonderful entertaining space.

