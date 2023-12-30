Residents in Tasley, near Bridgnorth, are being urged to take part in a survey to help plan the village's future.

The village is due for significant residential development over the next decade, with the Tasley Gateway, off Church Lane, currently going through the planning permission process for a development of around 550 homes.

Meanwhile, plans for Tasley Garden Village, a development of 1,050 homes running parallel to the A458, are included in the draft Shropshire Local Plan that is currently under examination by a Government planning inspector.

Tasley Parish Council said that while its neighbourhood plan, which is a legal document, "cannot stop the garden village development from going ahead" it did "give communities direct power to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood and shape the growth of their local area".

Leaflets are now being distributed to every household in Tasley, asking them to complete a survey, as part of the legal framework of setting up a neighbourhood plan, so that they can give their views on issues ranging from housing development to traffic management and community facilities.

An informal public drop-in is being held at Tasley Village Hall, in Church Lane, on January 20 between 11am and 4pm, where people can drop in for coffee and cake, meet residents involved in developing the Tasley Neighbourhood Plan, ask questions and even complete the survey there and then should they wish.

Parish councillor Sue Howles, local resident and chair of the group developing the plan, said: “Tasley Parish Council created a neighbourhood plan steering group from volunteers.

“We want things in our community to change for the better. There are always improvements that can be made and any neighbourhood that seeks a higher quality of life should have a plan.

“It’s important we identify what issues our villagers, business owners and landowners want our neighbourhood plan to address.

The survey is available online at sites.google.com/view/tasleysurvey and needs to be completed by February 14.

Paper copies of the survey are also available in the Tasley Village Hall porch or can be requested by emailing tasleyndpsurvey@gmail.com and will be also available at the drop-in session at Tasley Village Hall.