Newly unearthed documents reveal how Shropshire towns rallied round for blitz-hit Hackney

Like many areas of the East End of London, Hackney was targeted by The German Luftwaffe during the blitz.

Many Hackney residents were killed, injured or bombed out of their homes in the air raids. Others had to move in with relatives or into temporary shared accommodation. Food shortages led to rationing and queues.

Now newly unearthed documents and archive images show how residents of towns such as Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury rallied round to help the people of Hackney following the Blitz.