Otter caught out by clock change as park share's volunteer's stunning pics

The pictures were shared by the Severn Valley Country Park after being captured by their volunteer Paul Wright.

The park shared a colour picture of the creature, which was snapped at the crack of dawn – and some of it caught in nightvision.

In an update the Alveley park thanked Mr Wright and said: "We are very happy to be able to share some recent photographs from our wildlife cameras.

"When the clocks sprang forward recently, the change in time seems to have caught this otter off guard!

"They are usually nocturnal creatures, spending the day time resting in secluded places.

"But this otter was still out at the crack of dawn meaning we were able to capture a colour photograph."

It added: "We have been having a lot of otter activity in recent weeks," before showing two photographs taken on a different night to the colour picture.

It said: "The otter seem to be having a good sniff of something. Otters have large territories (up to 40km stretches) and they mark them by leaving droppings in strategic places which include on top of grassy mounds. So it is possible this is what our otter is sniffing.

"Otter numbers are on the up at the moment, so it is excellent to see that they are making good use of the wetland habitat we have here at Severn Valley Country Park.

"Our volunteer Paul Wright spends time setting our wildlife cameras and reviewing the footage. It is through his efforts that we can share such wonderful photographs."