There were reports of two vehicles being involved in the crash at Eardington, on the B4363 near the Halfway House Inn, Bridgnorth on Monday evening.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it scrambled appliances from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington to Oldbury, near Bridgnorth with an operations officer at 4.42pm

Station Manager Craig Jackson said on X/Twitter that a full road closure was in place, with firefighters working with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to release one casualty. He urged motorists to find alternative routes.