'Unique and last of its kind' watermill set to turn again after four years

Daniels Mill, in Knowle Sands, is home to the largest working waterwheel powering a corn mill in the country.

However, the historic waterwheel hasn't turned for four years after it became damaged and jammed during a series of floods in 2020.

The historic corn mill is thought to be around 500 years old and was in the same family for more than 250 years before a charitable trust took over in 2008.

A £1.5million restoration project has been underway at Daniels Mill, which opens to the public each summer, but the 38ft cast iron wheel at the tourist attraction hasn't turned under water power for four years.