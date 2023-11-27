Bridgnorth High Street packed as thousands turn out for Christmas lights switch-on

Dozens of stalls lined the street, where the pack crowds were entertained by live music, choirs and even bellydancers.

Included on the bill for this year were primary schools St Leonard's, St John's, St Mary's and Castlefield, who took to the main stage from 4pm.

The evening's entertainment also featured young singer Tahilia Wright, followed by belly dancing along with a speech by the town's Rotary Club.

Mayor of Bridgnorth Rachel Connolly with Lenny the Lion and Cami the Caterpillar for the big switch-on

Lenny the Lion, mascot of the Bridgnorth Lions Club, was joined by Cami the Caterpillar, mascot of the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital, along with the town's mayor, Councillor Rachel Connolly, who all flicked on the switch to the Christmas lights at 6pm to a rapturous applause from the crowd.

Councillor Connolly said it had been one of the highlights of her mayorship.

She said: Along with mascots Cami the Caterpillar and Lenny the Lion from Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends and Bridgnorth Lions I had the honour of switching on the Christmas lights. It was one of the highlights of my year.

"It was really well attended and I hope that everyone enjoyed it. My thanks to Bridgnorth Town Council for putting on this event and to all the volunteers and community groups who supported it.

"The High Street looks amazing, as many local businesses have dressed their windows with a festive theme. For the next two Thursdays we have late night shopping in Bridgnorth until 7pm. Please come along and support our High Street."