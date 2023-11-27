Bumper book sale planned for Bridgnorth

The Friends of Bridgnorth Library say the two-day Bumper Book Sale on Saturday will appeal to bargain hunters looking to snap up a Christmas bargain or to bookworms looking for their next bundle of reads.

The sale takes place at Bridgnorth Library in Listley Street on Friday December 1 and Saturday, December 2 between 9.30am and 2,30pm.

The Friends will be offering refreshments on the Saturday and there will also a free grotto to accompany the many children’s books on sale.