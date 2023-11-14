Mascot is 'honoured' to be turning on Bridgnorth's Christmas Lights

The annual event will see the festive lights above the high street and other areas of the town turned on for Christmas and takes place on Friday, November 24.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Town Council said the event will see a range of activities take place on the evening from stalls on the High Street, the Mayor's Christmas Raffle, along with a host of live music and entertainment.

Included on the bill for this year are primary schools St Leonard's, St John's, St Mary's and Castlefield taking to the main stage from 4pm.

The evening's entertainment kicks off with young singer Tahilia Wright, followed by belly dancing, along with a speech by the town's Rotary Club.

The switch-on takes place at 6pm and will be followed the Rock Choir and a host of other acts until 8pm.

Fresh from organising one of the town's most successful events in May this year - The Bridgnorth Walk, which raised more than £75,000 for charity - the Bridgnorth Lions has lent the town council their lucky mascot to turn on the lights.

Lenny the Lion will be joined by Cami the caterpillar, mascot of the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital, who will both flick the switch to the lights this year.

Martin Allen, from the Lions said: "Last year Lenny was dancing around on the high street and had a lot of fun so we thought it would be really nice to offer Lenny to turn on the lights.

"He is honoured to be taking part of course, as it is a great event for the town that always sees so many turn out."

He added that the group, along with a range of other businesses and organisations, will be holding a stall in the town during the night.