'Legendary' folk rockers Fairport Convention set to play Bridgnorth

ShireFolk, the brainchild of Bridgnorth residents Westley and Jennifer Bone, brings folk acts to venues in Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Hereford.

Westley Bone said they were "thrilled" to bring Fairport Convention to the region.

He said: "Each month we bring over exceptionally talented emerging artists to the Shire's for a three-day tour covering Ludlow, Hereford and Bridgnorth.

"So far we have put on George Boomsma, Lady Nade and later in November we have Amelia Coburn performing. These shows have been so well received and are regularly selling out. We thought, wouldn't it be great if we could also put on a bigger show. As we were talking about it, Fairport Conventions booking agent called! We couldn't believe it - it was like the stars had aligned!"

He added: "This is a rare opportunity for music enthusiasts in Bridgnorth and beyond to witness Fairport Convention's legendary performances up close and personal. The band's dynamic mix of traditional folk melodies and contemporary rock influences promises a musical journey that transcends generations."

The band will be playing Castle Hall in Bridgnorth on Wednesday, March 6. Tickets are on sale now at shirefolk.co.uk