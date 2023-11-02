Jigsaw lovers invited to join café competition in Bridgnorth

The Board Room in Whitburn Street in High Town is hosting the café's first jigsaw tournament on Sunday, November 19.

The competition, which begins at 2pm, is modelled on similar events in America.

Maria Fisher, owner of the cafe, which hires board games for people to play, said The Board Room doesn't normally stock jigsaws.

"We don't really stock jigsaws but I thought this was something different and will add to the mix. A lot of our customers have said they have got into doing jigsaws since Covid.

"These jigsaw competitions are really big in America, but haven't hit off here other than an annual competition in Suffolk. We are hoping if it proves popular, we can host some more."

She said the event is open to teams of up to four, with entry costing £12.

Each team will get a new, unseen 500-piece jigsaw to race to build against other teams.

"They will all be the exact same jigsaw, which players get to keep at the end."

Anybody interested should book their place by calling the Board Room on 01746 866903.