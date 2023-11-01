Public meeting going ahead this week to update town on Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway has been closed since December following the discovery of a damaged retaining wall. It is set to reopen soon now repairs are being finalised.

The town council is inviting residents in Bridgnorth to attend a the meeting on November 2 where there will be an update on the progress being made at the town’s funicular railway retaining wall project.

The meeting at 7.30pm at Castle Hall will also provide an overview of the challenges still facing the council over the repair work.

A second public meeting is being planned in late November to explain the potential options on how to pay for the project once it is completed and the cliff railway has reopened.

The meeting follows fears the cliff railway's reopening could be hampered by a sewage leak at one of its stations. Severn Trent Water said it is investigating the issue.