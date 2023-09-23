Rotary clubs seeks walkers to step out for charity

Jake Coleman taking on the steps challenge (picture Eddie Brown)

The Up the Steps Walk is a community event challenging walkers to climb the oldest parts of Bridgnorth.

The yearly event, organised by the town’s Rotary Club, is taking place on Sunday, October 8 at 2pm from the Town Hall.

The sponsored walk takes people up all the steps from Bridgnorth’s Low Town to High Town. Then they go down streets to the next set of steps.

Elwyn Jones, Secretary of Bridgnorth Rotary Club, said, “The walk, using the town’s ancient named steps and roadways, is picturesque and has constantly changing views over the town and the River Severn.

"The walk typically takes around two hours, but there is no time limit and some people take up to three hours. It is equivalent to walking up your stairs at home about 60 times.”

There is an entry fee of £10 per person or £5 for those under 16. The entry fee goes to Rotary Club work in the local area, in this country and further afield.

All sponsorship money raised by those walking goes directly from them to their own chosen charity or good cause. In past years walkers have raised a total of several thousand pounds for their chosen charities and good causes.

Registration under the Town Hall begins at 1.15pm on the day of the walk. Dogs on leads are welcome to walk with their people.