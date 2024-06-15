'I have taken one for the team' Bridgnorth Walk founder and stalwart community member honoured by the King

Robert Vincent Davies has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) following decades of service to his local community.

The 74-year-old has been a volunteer trustee at the Bridgnorth Housing Trust Charity for 39 years and its chairman for 36. This organisation owns 72 properties around the town which are rented to local people and Mr Davies BEM has the responsibility for ensuring the management of the charity and its assets.

However, his services to Bridgnorth started in 1967 when he was just 16 and became founder member of the Bridgnorth Walk Committee. He volunteered for more than 20 years and helped the 22-mile to gone from strength to strength. the walk, which is now run by the Bridgnorth Lions, has raised hundreds of thousands for charity over the last 55 years.

He said: "I was born in Bridgnorth and I have a lot of affection for it so over the years I got involved with things I was passionate about.

"The Bridgnorth Walk started when the local curate wanted to arrange a walk to Shropshire's highest peak, which is Clee Hill and he asked me to go along and we formed a committee. I remember the first event raised about £1,200 but it has now gone on over the years and raises a hundred thousand a year."

In the 1990’s, Mr Davies joined Bridgnorth Rotary Club, which organises numerous annual events to raise money for charities such as the Town Steps Walk, Classic Car Run and provide a ‘Tree of Thought’ Christmas Tree in the High Street yearly which has raised thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support. He has twice served as President,

He was also serving for 11 years as an active member of various sub committees of the town's Round Table and has been in the Gild of Bridgnorth Freeman since it reformed in 1982.

But he says his honour from the King is 'one for the team'.

"It was a surprise and has been incredibly difficult to keep it quiet over the last few weeks," he said. "But I must acknowledge my friends and colleagues at the different organisations and committees I have been on over the years, including my fellow trustees at the Bridgnorth Housing Trust, as it is always a team effort with these honours and I feel I have taken one for the team."