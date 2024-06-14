'I'm 83 years old but that isn't going to stop me' says Shirley as she prepares for second abseil

Shirley Davies, 83, has been a user of the Friendly Bus that serves Broseley and Much Wenlock, helping residents access shopping, events and activities straight from their door.

However, when the plucky pensioner heard that two of the minibuses had driven over 100,000 miles and were in need of replacement, she decided to take the plunge – quite literally and help out the charity's fundraising efforts.

Last month in May, Shirley completed a warm up abseil at Sky Reach High Ropes Park run by Arthog Outreach in Telford Town Park and abseiled down the climbing tower of some 36ft drop.