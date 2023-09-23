Firefighters remove large items from skip to reach and extinguish blaze

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

Fire crews used two hose reel water jets to extinguish a fire in a skip.

One fire engine was scrambled from Much Wenlock to Station Road, in Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth, at 12.12pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire crews removed large items from skip to access fire and used two hose reel jets to extinguish."

The crew's job was done by 12.51pm when they sent their stop message.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News