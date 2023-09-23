Firefighters remove large items from skip to reach and extinguish blaze

Landlord takes on McDonald's at their own game with burgers after taking over Bridgnorth pub
Premium
Fire crews used two hose reel water jets to extinguish a fire in a skip.
One fire engine was scrambled from Much Wenlock to Station Road, in Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth, at 12.12pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire crews removed large items from skip to access fire and used two hose reel jets to extinguish."
The crew's job was done by 12.51pm when they sent their stop message.