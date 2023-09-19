Bridgnorth Art Trail comes to an end

People saying farewell to the Bridgnorth Art Trail

On Sunday, the Bridgnorth Art Trail held a farewell celebration to mark the closure of the statue trail after five years.

The two-mile scenic trail through some of the town's most idyllic and notable spots includes 13 Catch Me Who Can train statues, named after the famous old locomotive built by British inventor Richard Trevithick.

The aluminium statues have all been painted by local artists, but are now set to be returned to the businesses who sponsored their installation.

The artists, sponsors and volunteers were invited to walk the trail one last time together and a group set off together at 2pm, armed with their free trail maps, to find the 13 statues and admire them one last time.

Among the group were local artists, sponsors and local organisations including the Civic Society, Bridgnorth Freemen and the Trevithick 200 Society

Councillor Julia Buckley, chair of the trail said: “We were reminded why the trail offers such an enjoyable way to enjoy our beautiful town.

"Over 7,000 visitors have shared the experience and visited our town because of the trail and it has helped our local economy whilst offering a fun free activity.”

Following the last walk around the trail, Mayor of Bridgnorth, Rachel Connolly, announced the winner of The People's Choice competition, in which residents and tourists were invited to vote for their favourite statue.