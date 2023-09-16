Tribute act to raise their hats to Led Zeppelin

The band members of Hats Off To Led Zeppelin

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin are in their 13th year on the road and have played concerts from London to Singapore.

As well as winning 'Best Led Zeppelin' act at the National Tribute Awards they were awarded the top prize from the Agents Association of Great Britain to become the 'Best Tribute band in the UK' overall for the second time in 2019.

The tribute act's member have also played with Queen, Ray Davies, Edwin Starr, Gerry & the Pacemakers, PJ Proby, Shaun Ryder & the Seahorses as well as appearing in some of the West End's most enduring show including We Will Rock You, Tommy, Thriller Live!, American Idiot, Jersey Boys, Dancing in the Streets & Buddy.

They will be performing at Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps on September 22 and September 23.