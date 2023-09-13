Singer hopes Rugby anthem will cause a scrum to her Edith Piaf show

Sally Jones on stage as Edith Piaf

Sally Jones from Bridgnorth has performed as Edith Piaf in Leicester Square and taken the show about the internationally-acclaimed vocalist across the ocean on luxury cruise liners.

The showwoman is bringing her West End show 'Piaf - the life, story and songs of Edith Piaf' to Castle Hall in her home town next month.

Edith Piaf's most recognisable song, ’Non Je Ne Regrette Rien’ is being played by ITV at the beginning of every match - the tournament is being held in France.

Sally said: "They’re doing my publicity for me, but I hope more people get to hear the song and will want to come along to see the show next month."

The concert coincides with 60th anniversary of the death of Edith Paif, known colloquially as "The Little Sparrow", who died on October 14, 1963,

Sally Jones's 'Piaf' is on at Castle Hall on October 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at ticketsource.co.uk/sally-jones for £15 and also from Tanners Wine Shop on Bridgnorth High Street.