Library to lift the lid on the Enigma machine

Dr Mark Baldwin and the Enigma machine

The Enigma was the machine use to encrypt German ciphers during the war, and was eventually cracked by a team of code-breakers at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes.

On Friday, September 15 renowned World War II historian Mark Baldwin is bringing an Enigma machine to Bridgnorth Library, where he is giving a talk on the history of the code-breakers.

The Enigma machine will be demonstrated by Dr Baldwin following the talk, which takes place from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.