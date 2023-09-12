Artists holding exhibition after friend's children diagnosed with rare life-limiting condition

Beverley Wightman and Annette Hughes with their art work

Bridgnorth-based Beverley Wightman and Annette Hughes are holding their exhibition entitled ‘Art for AT’ at number 23 Wellmeadow, in Bridgnorth, over Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24.

The event, between 10am and 4pm on both days, will see artworks, prints and cards for sale along with homemade cakes and refreshments.

Ten per cent of all proceeds are going to The AT Society, which supports children and young people with ataxia-telangiectasia.

The condition is a degenerative and life-limiting illness affecting children and young people, and the charity is the only body providing support and care for people with the condition.

The artists say that a Bridgnorth-based good friend of theirs has two children affected by AT, are now wheelchair-bound.

Beverley paints mainly landscapes and seascapes in oil and her paintings were recently on view in the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail.

Her current work is inspired by the Orkney Isles, with many seascapes painted as a result of a visit to Orkney.

Annette’s background lies in mathematics and business but she has always had a passion for art, painting in oils, acrylic, gouache and textile. Her practice is constantly evolving, however colour and shape remain central elements.

The two artists are looking forward to welcoming anyone who would like to attend (entry is free) and are hoping to make a decent amount for the AT Society.