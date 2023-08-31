Struggling Severn Valley Railway's 'survival fund' passes quarter stage

A survival fund set up by the cash-strapped Severn Valley Railway has passed a quarter of the way to its target.

The Steam Gala begins on September 14
The heritage railway launched its £1.5 million "survival fund" back in April after bosses voiced fears it may not survive its current financial woes.

It has blamed falling passenger numbers after the pandemic and escalating costs for its current financial predicament.

Its fund has now reached more than a quarter of the way to its target, with donations now reaching £415,000.

The news comes as the heritage line has announced two guest locomotives will be joining the 'superb' display at its Autumn Steam Gala next month.

USATC No 2253 'Omaha' and LMS No 41312 are set to join the line-up of guest and home locos at the event that is taking place from September 14 – 17.

It will continue the Severn Valley Railway's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the 'Big Four' railway companies.

Tickets and timetables for the event can be found at svr.co.uk.

