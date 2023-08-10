Blooming beautiful - judges praise entries to Bridgnorth show in poor growing season

Society member Richard Spiers with his 1st prize winning Cactus Dahlias .photo: Eddie Brown

The event was held at St Leonard's Church on Saturday, with plenty of blooming good specimens of flowers, fruit and vegetables on display.

There was a treble win for exhibitor, Verity Lucas. She not only took best in the flower section with her hosta but also won the flower arranging section.

Verity made it three in a row with her handicraft best in section. The winning entry was a spectacular sugar craft arrangement of flowers made to top her son's wedding cake.

Linda Watt with her flower arrangement. photo Eddie Brown

Helen Harrison took the award for the best exhibit in the vegetable section with her three onions.

Society secretary Glyn Lucas said the judges had high praise for the entries in all sections, particularly because of the poor growing season.

"Its not been a good season for anything really but we had good entries in all sections and some top quality entries," he said.

Bob Bradley who took first prize in the Potatoes section. photo Eddie Brown

The bad weather on Saturday meant that the number of visitors to the show was down but entries were similar to previous years.

Mr Lucas said the society had been in operation for many years.

It held a plant sale in July to raise funds.

Show secretary Glyn Lucas checking the exhibits. photo Eddie Brown

Mr Lucas added: "We meet at Bridgnorth Library at 7.30pm on the first Tuesday of every month and everyone with an interest in horticulture would be very welcome."