Bridgnorth festival organisers say thanks after sponsorship success

Fake Obsession seen here performing at a previous the Bridgnorth Music and Arts festival

Westley and Jen Bone are organising Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival and are also the brains behind Shire Folk that sees leading folk musicians come to venues in Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Hereford.

The festival organisers had been struggling to find sponsors but have thanked their local paper, the Bridgnorth Journal for helping them on their way.

Westley Bone said a sponsor was now in place thanks to the Journal, sister paper of the Shropshire Star.

He said: "I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the Journal for all the support you have given the Shire Folk & Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival. It's really helped!