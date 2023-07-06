Murder victim's sister in charity skydive to raise awareness over knife crime

Martyne Johnson, a portering supervisor at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, is organising the charity skydive on the 11th anniversary of her brother Tom Kirwan's death and to mark her 40th birthday.
A healthcare worker whose brother was murdered 11 years ago is hoping to raise money and awareness with a birthday skydive.
