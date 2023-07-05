Notification Settings

Choir enlists some sax appeal for summer concert

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire choir has enlisted a local saxophone player for an upcoming concert.

Quatford Church


Quatford and Oldbury Choir is presenting a varied programme of favourite songs and melodies on Saturday, July 15, at 7.30pm at Quatford Church.

The concert features popular local saxophone band Black Eyed Susan and a light-hearted programme performed by the choir, which includes an audience sing-a-long.

A selection of desserts and liquid refreshments will be served during the interval and all proceeds will go towards church funds.

Tickets are available from Foxalls in Bridgnorth High Street or from 764365 and cost £12.

Parking is free and the lift will be in operation.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

