Choir enlists some sax appeal for summer concert

Quatford Church

Quatford and Oldbury Choir is presenting a varied programme of favourite songs and melodies on Saturday, July 15, at 7.30pm at Quatford Church.

The concert features popular local saxophone band Black Eyed Susan and a light-hearted programme performed by the choir, which includes an audience sing-a-long.

A selection of desserts and liquid refreshments will be served during the interval and all proceeds will go towards church funds.

Tickets are available from Foxalls in Bridgnorth High Street or from 764365 and cost £12.