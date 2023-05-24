The Church of St Mary Magdalene in Bridgnorth

Birmingham Bach Choir returns to Bridgnorth to give a concert on Saturday, June 24 at St Mary Magdalene church

Conducted by Paul Spicer, the vocal group is regarded as one of the leading large chamber choirs in the country.

Paul Spicer promises it will be a heady mixture of sacred and secular music accompanied by pianist John Thwaites who will "enrich the soul whilst warming the heart”.

Chairman of the Birmingham Bach Choir, Philip Bellshaw said: “We’re all looking forward to performing in Bridgnorth again, our absence has been far too long."

Tickets are available from birmingham.bachchoir.co.uk and from Bridgnorth library. Prices from £17 (£15 concessions).