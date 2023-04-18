Tearoom converted into art gallery to showcase local artists' work

Maria Allen at Bishop Percy's House

The owner of Bishop Percy's House in Bridgnorth said she decided to provide a canvas for local artists to display their work due to the town not having an art gallery.

Maria Allen, who runs the tearoom in the Cartway, said: "There is not a gallery in Bridgnorth for any local artists to exhibit their work and we have enough space on our walls.

"At the moment we have the works from a number of artists on display, all framed and all for sale. We will change them around if more artists want to submit their work."

She said customers to the tearoom, which is situated in the Tudor birthplace of Thomas Percy, the Bishop of Dromore, and was also the former home of Bridgnorth Boys Club, have been enjoying the new artistic decor.

"While there haven't been any sales as yet, people coming to the tearoom have really enjoyed looking at the artwork," Maria added.