Dozens of collectors turn out for bi-annual toy fair in Bridgnorth

Toy Fair at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre. Customer: Rob Clarke with some bargains.

The annual event attracted people from all over the country to search for collectors items and unusual memorabilia.

New and pre-owned model railways and cars were bought, sold and swapped at the fair, which was held at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre on Monday.

The Model, Toy and Train Collectors Fair is run twice a year in Bridgnorth on Easter Monday and August Bank Holiday Monday.

Annually, the fair brings dozens of amateur and professional browsers to the town.

Organiser, Tony Oakes, said the nearby Severn Valley Railway made the town a perfect setting for collectors and train enthusiasts.

Mr Oakes said: "With the railway and being a holiday town it is a nice place for people to spend the day.

"I was quite pleased with the end result today, we had people from as as far south as Somerset and Wiltshire, and a couple from Wales, so people did come from far and wide.

"There was an awful lot of interesting items on offer, an excellent selection of model railways, die cast, model cars, trucks and buses - a really good selection."

The fair, Tony says, has been running since 1982, which makes it one of the longest running collectors fairs in the county.