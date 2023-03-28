School rocks its audience with first show since Covid

The cast of We Will Rock You from Bridgnorth Endowed School

Bridgnorth Endowed’s production of the hit West End Musical during a three-night run at the school's leisure centre last week was the first live performance of the academy school since before the pandemic.

With Queen’s biggest hits at the heart of the show, the leading cast members delivered a number of Queen classic's, including Radio Ga Ga, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions to a packed audience.

The futuristic story, set in a post-apocalyptic world, followed young outsider, Galileo played by Bridgnorth Endowed's Harry Lewis, and sharp-witted rebel, Scaramouche, played by the school's Maisie James-Owen, as they try to restore rock ‘n’ roll to “the iPlanet”.

However, the pair run into trouble in the form of Killer Queen (Freya Cresswell) and her right-hand man, Khashoggi (Henry Rhodes), who bring pantomime-evil in bucket-loads.

During the three day run between Wednesday, March 22 and Friday, March 24, audiences refused to be left out and joined in all the way through, singing and clapping along to the Queen hits while the enjoying the lighting effects and a huge 20-foot screen that beamed custom-designed graphics, created by former student, Dan Bradley.

Director and drama teacher, Mrs Georgia Taylor, and her experienced production team put on a big show after a three-year break.

Mrs Taylor said: “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who took part in our production of We Will Rock You, both on stage and behind the scenes.