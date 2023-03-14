Students preparing to rock Bridgnorth in forthcoming show

Members of Bridgnorth Endowed’s We Will Rock You cast (left to right: Maisie James-Owen, Henry Rhodes, Freya Cresswell and Harry Lewis)

Bridgnorth Endowed’s upcoming production of We Will Rock You features a number of performers who are no strangers to the stage.

Taking on the lead roles of Scaramouche and Khashoggi, Year 9 students Maisie James-Owen and Henry Rhodes are members of the Curtain Call Theatre Company, and have starred in many major musicals at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, including Oliver, Matilda and The Addams Family.

Year 10’s Harry Lewis is also a seasoned performer with Get Your Wigle On’s Theatre Company and the musically-gifted Freya Cresswell, from Year 11, is set to bring the wow factor with her guitar skills.

The show itself features more than 20 hit Queen songs, including Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, and We Are the Champions, as it follows two young rebels who try to restore rock ‘n’ roll to “the iPlanet”.

Described as a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality, We Will Rock You is an unmissable experience and, after a three-year break from the stage, Bridgnorth Endowed hopes it will be their best show ever.

Director and drama teacher, Georgia Taylor, said: “I could not be prouder of everyone who is taking part in our production of We Will Rock You, both on stage and behind the scenes.”

“The whole team has worked so hard and we are all really excited for opening night.”

We Will Rock You opens at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 22 and runs for three consecutive nights.