Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals trust declares another critical incident

Bosses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS (SaTH) are urging people only to attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies.

Sara Biffen, SaTH's acting chief operating officer said: “We are working with our system partners to manage exceptional pressures.

"Essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them, so if anyone requires urgent medical help, please continue to come forward. Patients should continue to attend appointments as planned.

“We ask that the public also continues to help us where they can by ensuring that they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs.”

In May, health bosses declared a critical incident at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital due to the number of people attending A&E.