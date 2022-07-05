Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals trust declares another critical incident

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Another critical incident has been declared by the NHS trust which runs Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals.

Bosses at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS (SaTH) are urging people only to attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies.

Sara Biffen, SaTH's acting chief operating officer said: “We are working with our system partners to manage exceptional pressures.

"Essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them, so if anyone requires urgent medical help, please continue to come forward. Patients should continue to attend appointments as planned.

“We ask that the public also continues to help us where they can by ensuring that they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attend A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs.”

In May, health bosses declared a critical incident at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital due to the number of people attending A&E.

And in April, a critical incident across both hospitals and care homes was in place during the Easter holidays.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Mid Wales
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Telford
Health
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News