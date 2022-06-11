Residents wheelie pleased with new bins

Councillor Julie Buckley welcomes the waste management team in Cricket Meadow

In February, residents were invited to apply for a free new purple-lidded recycle waste bin to replace the traditional open boxes.

The single containers combine plastic, tin and glass waste to save space. It is also hoped the lids will help reduce the windswept waste being blown about on recycling days.

Residents were relieved to see their new bins finally arrive after waiting since February.

Shropshire councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley Julia Buckley had campaigned for the bins and encouraged residents to apply for them.

She said “We are delighted to finally get our new purple bins. I thanked the team for coming to Bridgnorth and explained how welcome they would be made in our town. "