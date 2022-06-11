Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Residents wheelie pleased with new bins

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

Bridgnorth residents were delighted to receive a surprise delivery this week when thousands of purple recycling waste bins finally arrived at their waiting households.

Councillor Julie Buckley welcomes the waste management team in Cricket Meadow
Councillor Julie Buckley welcomes the waste management team in Cricket Meadow

In February, residents were invited to apply for a free new purple-lidded recycle waste bin to replace the traditional open boxes.

The single containers combine plastic, tin and glass waste to save space. It is also hoped the lids will help reduce the windswept waste being blown about on recycling days.

Residents were relieved to see their new bins finally arrive after waiting since February.

Shropshire councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley Julia Buckley had campaigned for the bins and encouraged residents to apply for them.

She said “We are delighted to finally get our new purple bins. I thanked the team for coming to Bridgnorth and explained how welcome they would be made in our town. "

Residents who haven't ordered their purple bins yet can do so by calling 0345 678 9007 or ordering online at: www.shropshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish/order-a-bin-or-container.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News