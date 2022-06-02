Notification Settings

Greenfields residents honour the Queen

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Residents of a close knit community housing complex in Bridgnorth celebrated the Queen's diamond jubilee a day early.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/06/2022..Pics in Bridgnorth at Greenfields Court , jubilee fun. Steve Martin with Lynn McKeown and Jane McSorley..
People living at Greenfields Court enjoyed live music with singer Paul Wallace entertaining the crowds and even Norah Batty and Compo from Last of the Summer Wine turning out to join in the fun

Of course there was a royal theme about the whole party, with centre manager Steve Martin donning a Prince Charles face mask flanked by princesses and union jacks in abundance throughout the celebration.

Resident Julie Painting donned a specially made crochet crown and all the residents enjoyed snadwiches, a cream tea and cakes with flags on top.

Steve said it had taken a while to plan everything for the day but it had come together well.

He said: "We do a lot of social activities here at Greenfields but this occasion was always going to lend itself to a party and it was a great one, with everyone joining in the fun, and the weather staying fine so we could celebrate outside.

"We decided to do the Greenfields resident's party a day early because there will be a lot of events on the Friday and people will still be enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend but it gives them a chance to visit family or friends or just watch the whole thing on television."

